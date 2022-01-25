Dr. Paul Ambush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ambush, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clarksville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Locations
Paul Ambush MD PA6100 Daylong Ln Ste 210, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 531-7566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Ambush is the absolute best! He was recommend by all the nurses when my son was in NICU. The nurses know; trust them. He’s amazing! He spends so much time with his patients. When he has time, he spends extra time just playing with my son. One time, it was almost an hour. My son adores him. He always answers questions and makes sure his patients have the best care. His reception list is the sweetest, most orient person ever! I cannot say enough great things about Dr. ambush and highly recommend him!!
- 33 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Rutgers Medical School
Dr. Ambush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
