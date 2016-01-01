Dr. Alukal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Alukal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Alukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 400 W I-635 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 406-1199
-
2
North Texas Health Care Associates - Internal Medi400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 200, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 406-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alukal?
About Dr. Paul Alukal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1396191409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alukal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alukal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alukal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alukal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alukal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.