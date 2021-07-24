Overview

Dr. Paul Alphonse, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from University of Florida / Shands Medical Center and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Alphonse works at Paul Alphonse, MD | Wellstar Urology in Marietta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.