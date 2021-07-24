Dr. Paul Alphonse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alphonse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Alphonse, MD
Dr. Paul Alphonse, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from University of Florida / Shands Medical Center and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Paul Alphonse, MD | Wellstar Urology3747 Roswell Rd Ste 317, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 428-4475
Paul Alphonse MD2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 290, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (470) 956-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Not the most personable person, yet a good clinician
- Urology
- English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Laproscopic- Midtown Atlanta
- Scott Department of Urology at Baylor College of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Central Florida
- Urology
Dr. Alphonse has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alphonse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alphonse speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alphonse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alphonse.
