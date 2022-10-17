Overview

Dr. Paul Alongi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Alongi works at Orthopedic Spine Care Of Long Island in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

