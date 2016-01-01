See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Snellville, GA
Dr. Paul Lawrence Allen, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Paul Lawrence Allen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. 

Dr. Lawrence Allen works at Horizons Healthcare in Snellville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizons Healthcare
    2795 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 985-8001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Lawrence Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417990334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence Allen works at Horizons Healthcare in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lawrence Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Lawrence Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

