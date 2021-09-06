See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Paul Aijian, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Aijian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Aijian works at Paul S. Aijian M.D. in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul S. Aijian MD
    200 N La Cumbre Rd Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 06, 2021
    I started going to Dr. Aijian soon after I found out that he won the Santa Barbara Family doctor of the year award. I later learned that he not only won it that year but 6 prior years which is an amazing record. He now treats my entire extended family across a broad age range and now consider him part of our family. He has been a doctor for many years but still keeps up on the latest treatments including early Covid treatments.
    Engineer Dave — Sep 06, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Aijian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902898869
    Education & Certifications

    • Huntington Meml Hospital
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Internal Medicine
