Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. 

Dr. Afrooz works at Paul Afrooz, MD in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Paul Afrooz, MD
    777 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 300, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 763-8832
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Boca
    660 Glades Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 748-2248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Fat Grafting to the Face
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Fat Grafting to the Face
Liposuction

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528295102
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Afrooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afrooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Afrooz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Afrooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrooz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrooz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afrooz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afrooz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

