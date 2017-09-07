Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adholla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB
Overview
Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Microbiology. They graduated from Fac Med U Nairobi and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Adholla works at
Locations
Owen Park Pediatrics PA1520 Owen Park Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 860-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adholla is great and his staff is exceptional. They are great with both of my children and have been going to Dr. Adholla for 8 years and have never had any problems. I recommend Dr. Adholla to anyone looking for a pediatric doctor.
About Dr. Paul Adholla, MB CHB
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swahili
- 1225019797
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Fac Med U Nairobi
- Medical Microbiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adholla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adholla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adholla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adholla works at
Dr. Adholla speaks Spanish and Swahili.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adholla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adholla.
