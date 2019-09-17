Overview

Dr. Paul Adams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at GENESYS HURLEY CANCER INSTITUTE in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.