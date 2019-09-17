Dr. Paul Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Adams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Psicor Stat Lab302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 762-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams is very knowledgeable. He's one of the best in Genesee County. I feel he gave me the best treatment for a long life after breast cancer.
About Dr. Paul Adams, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811952591
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more.
