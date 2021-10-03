Dr. Paul Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Ackerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
Northwestern Neurosurgical Associates Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 594-0200
Saint Joseph Hospital2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 594-0200Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed 911 cervical spine surgery. I was in serious trouble. I just didn’t know or wanted to know it then. Dr. Ackerman thoroughly and calmly explained the problem and what needed to be done. He put me at ease and immediately got on it. He and his office managed everything. My job, my insurance and all test scheduling were expertly handled leaving me stress free. My surgery was successful. He followed up with me regularly and returned my calls. He gave me excellent physician referrals which I still use. Besides Dr. Ackerman’s excellent surgical skills his bedside manner is unmatched. He is an exceptional listener. He is so personable. I never felt like a case number. I highly recommend Dr. Ackerman. So grateful I found this brilliant neurosurgeon. He saved my life.
About Dr. Paul Ackerman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1275762262
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.