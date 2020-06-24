Dr. Paul Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Acevedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Acevedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acevedo?
Very knowledgeable, efficient and Very polite.
About Dr. Paul Acevedo, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437358322
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- University of South Florida
- Hospital De San Ignacio
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Dr. Acevedo speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.