Overview

Dr. Paul Abreu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Abreu works at Pediatric Partners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.