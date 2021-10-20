Dr. Paul Abbey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Abbey, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Abbey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Abbey works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Orthopedic Solutions300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 230, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 510-2019
-
2
Spine & Orthopedic Solutions920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 340, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 258-9562
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbey?
He took time to explain everything and did an excellent job o n my bi lateral revision
About Dr. Paul Abbey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124029699
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbey works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbey.
