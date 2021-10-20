Overview

Dr. Paul Abbey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Abbey works at Spine & Orthopedic Solutions in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.