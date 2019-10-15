Dr. Patty Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patty Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Patty Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Patty K. Young MD PA4104 W 15th St Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 398-1131
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a great experience with Dr. Young! I had breast augmentation surgery with her and could not be more pleased with the results. Her entire staff is amazing and the recovery has been great. Strongly recommend her for any plastic surgery!
About Dr. Patty Young, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand, Peripheral Nerve, and Microvascular Fellowship Washington University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery Residency Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
