Dr. Patty Young, MD
Dr. Patty Young, MD

Dr. Patty Young, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Patty Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Young works at Gentle Procedures Clinic, Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patty K. Young MD PA
    4104 W 15th St Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093
(972) 398-1131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Hernia
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 15, 2019
    What a great experience with Dr. Young! I had breast augmentation surgery with her and could not be more pleased with the results. Her entire staff is amazing and the recovery has been great. Strongly recommend her for any plastic surgery!
    Lauren G. — Oct 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Patty Young, MD
    About Dr. Patty Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548343452
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand, Peripheral Nerve, and Microvascular Fellowship Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery Residency Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patty Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Gentle Procedures Clinic, Plano, TX in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

