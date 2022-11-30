Dr. Patton Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patton Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patton Thompson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson sets a great example as to how all doctors should interact with their patients. He is great.
About Dr. Patton Thompson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851614028
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Asthma, Lung Nodule and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
