Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton Morrison, MD
Dr. Patton Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Morrison works at
Imc Mobile Bay Obgyn Center PC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-7900
- Mobile Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hands down one of the best physicians I’ve ever come across, period. Kind, understanding, LISTENS, willing to work with you as the patient to address your concerns in a way that you understand and are comfortable with. Personally called me back today because she forgot to write me a prescription we had discussed. She’s busy, and sometimes the office waits are long, but she’s an OBGYN, babies don’t bother with appointment schedules. Can not recommend her enough.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275560211
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.