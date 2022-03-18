Dr. Pattie Dimmette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimmette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pattie Dimmette, MD
Overview
Dr. Pattie Dimmette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dimmette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pattie J. Dimmette M D A Professional Corp.25405 Hancock Ave Ste 101, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 461-3311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimmette?
Well I like Pattie Dimmette. She spends time with me and answers my questions. The negative reviews are mainly about wait times and scheduling...but she has made some staff changes and they are very good about getting back to you if need be. They pick up the phone 998% of the time. Friendly and professional, they are genuinely happy to reschedule your appt. Should Dr. need to tend to an emergency. NEW OFFICE NEW STAFF NEW ATTITUDE!
About Dr. Pattie Dimmette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962501429
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimmette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimmette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimmette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimmette works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.