Super Profile

Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.

Dr. Stefanick works at Brian Oberneder Dpm in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Brian Oberneder Dpm
    939 Menoher Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 255-7882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
  • Somerset Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stefanick?

    Nov 03, 2019
    Dr. Stefanick is wonderful, caring, and has a great bed-side manner. She is very persistent in looking for the cause of any abnormal findings. She gave me a choice of a biopsy or to wait and recheck. She is not pushy, she respects your decision.
    T.D.G. — Nov 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO
    About Dr. Patti Stefanick, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548266950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
