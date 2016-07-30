Dr. Patti Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patti Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Patti Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I have been with Dr. Ross for 10 years now. I have 4 kids and one one the way and she has delivered all my babies. Her expertise is amazing! The front desk need a lot of help. Maybe they should all be replaced. But if you call Dr. Ross nurse Jill, she will take care of everything for you so you can bypass the front desk staff.
About Dr. Patti Ross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1649297128
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.