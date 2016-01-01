Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patti Klein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patti Klein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Office 1210 Grace Ave Ste 12, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (917) 945-5459
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Patti Klein, DO
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265457345
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.