Dr. Patti Klein, DO

Psychiatry
1 (4)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patti Klein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Klein works at Champaign Dental Group in Great Neck, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office 12
    10 Grace Ave Ste 12, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 945-5459
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patti Klein, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265457345
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Champaign Dental Group in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

