Dr. Patti Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Patti Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Locations
Patti C. Huang MD PA5520 Independence Pkwy Ste 202, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 374-8264
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to another ENT in mckinney and their office staff was horrible. They put a $40 balance which ended up being a “clerical error “ in front of patient care. I had a great time at throw office from the second I walked in until I left. Dr. Patti is very thorough and really listens to her patients. I found my new ENT!
About Dr. Patti Huang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.