Dr. Patti Flint, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Patti Flint, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Flint works at Marchand OB/GYN in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patti Flint MD
    1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 308, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-3300
    Patti Flint, M.D.
    8129 N 87th Pl Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 11, 2018
    I absolutely LOVE Dr. Flint and her whole staff. They actually remember you and talk to you and treat you like family. I interviewed several other surgeons and, hands down, Dr. Flint made me feel so comfortable and took the time to understand me and my needs. When I met with her, she never made me feel like I was being judged or just a number or a dollar sign, like other doctors. Dr. Flint performed reconstructive surgery on me, she made me feel comfortable and her staff was available to me aro
    JoAnna in Peoria, Az — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Patti Flint, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427109461
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons, Fellow
    • University Of Texas At Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patti Flint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

