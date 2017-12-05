Overview

Dr. Patti Endo, MD is a Dermatologist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.



Dr. Endo works at Michael R. Savona M.d. Inc. in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Kahului, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.