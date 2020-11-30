Dr. Patti Brettell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brettell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patti Brettell, MD
Overview
Dr. Patti Brettell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.

Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful Front Desk, wonderfully efficient RN, terrific Dr. Been my Dr since 2014. Five stars!
About Dr. Patti Brettell, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brettell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brettell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brettell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brettell has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brettell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brettell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brettell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brettell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brettell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.