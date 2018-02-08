Dr. Patsy Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patsy Barker, MD
Overview
Dr. Patsy Barker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Universidad Autonomous De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Locations
Patsy Barker MD, P.A.315 N Hillside St Ste B, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 265-3774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 2 children 8 and 3 have been with dr. Barker since Birth. We are so thankful to have such a caring and honest doctor to help raise our kids in good health!!
About Dr. Patsy Barker, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760509707
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- University of Costa Rica
- Universidad Autonomous De Guadalajara
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
