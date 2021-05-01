Overview

Dr. Patrycja Garces, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Garces works at VIPcare in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.