Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sequoia Hospital

Dr. Zetterlund works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Central Coast Cardiology
    230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2021
    Dr Zetterland performed life saving surgery on me in Salinas in 1999. I have been seeing him twice a year ever since despite moving to Minnesota in 2005.
    Gary Maslanka — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Patrik Zetterlund, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942208848
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sequoia Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sequoia Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Ca Pacific M C Pacific, Cardiovascular Diseases Forest Park Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UCI
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
