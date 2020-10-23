See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Pipkorn works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnes Jewish Hospital - Center for Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2020
    I had tongue cancer and Dr. Pipkorn did a fantastic job of reconstructing my tongue.
    Carolyn C — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437565819
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrik Pipkorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pipkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pipkorn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pipkorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pipkorn works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Pipkorn’s profile.

    Dr. Pipkorn has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pipkorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipkorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pipkorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pipkorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

