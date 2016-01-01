Dr. Patrick Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Betty Hardwick Center2626 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 690-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Child and Family Guidance Centers8915 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 351-3490
- 3 2616 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 690-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patrick Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508082652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
