Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Patrick C. Yeh M.d. Inc.3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 315, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-2789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yeh is very thorough and patient. He does not rush and answers any questions in detail. The staff is pleasant, the office neat. The wait time can be long, but it is worth it to me. Note: his: www.yehvision.com does not work
About Dr. Patrick Yeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- Ma Ee Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Hosp St Raphael-Yale U Sch Med
- New York U, School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
