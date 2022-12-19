Dr. Patrick Wupperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wupperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Wupperman, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wupperman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Nacogdoches Medical Center and UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Wupperman works at
Locations
-
1
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Azalea Orhtopedics South Broadway Clinic8101 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Azalea Orthopedics Nacogdoches Clinic4800 NE Stallings Dr Ste 110, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Azalea Orthopedics Palestine Clinic2211 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 939-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wupperman?
Dr. Wupperman and his staff were wonderful and accommodating. If I need anything else done, I am definitely driving in from Dallas.
About Dr. Patrick Wupperman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538276001
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wupperman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wupperman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wupperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wupperman works at
Dr. Wupperman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wupperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wupperman speaks Spanish.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Wupperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wupperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wupperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wupperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.