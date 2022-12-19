Overview

Dr. Patrick Wupperman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Nacogdoches Medical Center and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Wupperman works at Azalea Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Tyler, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX and Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.