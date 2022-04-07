Dr. Patrick Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monterey Spine & Joint21 Lower Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200
-
2
Monterey Spine Monterey Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
He was efficient & explained procedures well.
About Dr. Patrick Wong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568616563
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Houston
- University of Nevada
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.