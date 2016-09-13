Dr. Wolcott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Imperial Valley Sleep Center790 W Orange Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolcott Has been very thorough . He reviews his clinicians work without being discourteous. He explains what is happening and makes it easy to ask questions to better understand the results and the also the CPAP machine His staff is clear concise and polite. They answer questions and show the patient what is happening with the data from the CPAP machine. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Patrick Wolcott, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1891722120
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hlth Med Ctr/Case Wstn Reserve U
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Wolcott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolcott speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolcott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolcott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolcott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolcott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.