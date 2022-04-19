Overview

Dr. Patrick Wirtz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Wirtz works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.