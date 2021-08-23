Dr. Patrick Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Win, MD
Dr. Patrick Win, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center325 Tamarack Ln, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 624-2060
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
THe Best!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346335783
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Washington University
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Win has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
