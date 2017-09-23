See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Wilson Plastic Surgery in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wilson Plastic Surgery
    805 Madison St SE Ste 1D, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Huntsville Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 23, 2017
    I am very, very pleased with both my experience and the outcome of my reduction mammoplasty and abdominoplasty. This is not an easy decision, but from the moment I met with Barbara and then Dr. Wilson, I felt completely comfortable. Throughout the process, they have been professional, attentive, precise, and took great care to answer all my questions and concerns. It was so nice being warmly greeted each time I called or walked into the office. This experience has by far exceeded my expectations
    Huntsville, AL — Sep 23, 2017
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316100670
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Birmingham Southern College
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Wilson Plastic Surgery in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

