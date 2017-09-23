Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Wilson Plastic Surgery805 Madison St SE Ste 1D, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very, very pleased with both my experience and the outcome of my reduction mammoplasty and abdominoplasty. This is not an easy decision, but from the moment I met with Barbara and then Dr. Wilson, I felt completely comfortable. Throughout the process, they have been professional, attentive, precise, and took great care to answer all my questions and concerns. It was so nice being warmly greeted each time I called or walked into the office. This experience has by far exceeded my expectations
About Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316100670
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Birmingham Southern College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
