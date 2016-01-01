Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
About Dr. Patrick Wilson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114085610
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.