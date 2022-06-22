Dr. Patrick Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Willis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3440
- 2 700 Sunset Dr Bldg 300, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3440
-
3
St. Mary's Health Care System1230 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3880MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Willis when I had several EKG’s come back with issues at age 53. He and the office were extremely nice. Easy to schedule all testing. Hardly any waiting.
About Dr. Patrick Willis, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
