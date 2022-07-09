Overview

Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Medfirst Primary Care Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.