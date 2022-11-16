Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Fort Worth1101 6th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-0882Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Texas Retina Associates - Arlington801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-9625
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Grapevine1040 Texan Trl # 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 310-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Caring people, knowledgeable, efficient
About Dr. Patrick Williams, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154306777
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.