Overview

Dr. Patrick Wiater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Wiater works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Southfield, MI with other offices in Beverly Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.