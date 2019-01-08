Overview

Dr. Patrick White, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. White works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.