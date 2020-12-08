See All Vascular Medicine in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Patrick Weston, MD

Vascular Medicine
4 (8)
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Weston, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Weston works at Aria Health and Wellness in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Aria Health and Wellness
    115 1st St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 (727) 800-9886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Tobacco Use Disorder
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Tobacco Use Disorder
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Therapy, Men
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2020
    Dr. Weston is kind, approachable and takes his time. He answered all my questions and I didn’t ever feel rushed.
    Jane — Dec 08, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Weston, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306813423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State Univ
