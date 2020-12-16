Overview

Dr. Patrick Welch, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Patrick J Welch MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.