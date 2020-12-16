See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Patrick Welch, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Welch, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Welch works at Patrick J Welch MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick J Welch MD A Professional
    200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 332-2210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Welch is always very cordial but yet in very professional manner. When he tells you about your health you have no doubts it’s an honest opinion. I would highly recommend him and his staff which unquestionably the best in Lafayette as appointments are always on time so many other medical offices could take lessons from them on preserving patients valuable time. No doubt best medical office I have ever visited.
    Noah Dupuis — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Welch, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417146283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
