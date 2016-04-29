See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irving, TX
Overview

Dr. Patrick Weix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Weix works at UT Southwestern Las Colinas in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Southwestern Las Colinas
    6121 N State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 647-4040
  2. 2
    Shelley B. Ramos M.d.p.a.
    701 Tuscan Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 401-3200
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Apr 29, 2016
    Listens to the patient! The sole reason why I chose him was because after visiting so many doctors, he heard and respected my wishes and did his absolute best to meet every need that I had expressed concerning my surgery.
    Tricia in Euless tx — Apr 29, 2016
    About Dr. Patrick Weix, MD

