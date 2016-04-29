Dr. Patrick Weix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Weix, MD
Dr. Patrick Weix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
UT Southwestern Las Colinas6121 N State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 647-4040
Shelley B. Ramos M.d.p.a.701 Tuscan Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-3200
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Listens to the patient! The sole reason why I chose him was because after visiting so many doctors, he heard and respected my wishes and did his absolute best to meet every need that I had expressed concerning my surgery.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033103072
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
