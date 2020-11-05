Dr. Patrick Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Waters, MD
Dr. Patrick Waters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Executive Urology Specialists2800 Hayes Ave Bldg D, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-8771
Executive Urology278 Benedict Ave Ste 650, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 668-4328
Executive Urology290 Progress Dr Ste C, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 484-1701
Bellevue Hospital1400 W Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 483-4040
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Waters took care of me and my husband. He was caring, patient and very informative. I always felt comfortable with him and is staff. I would highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.