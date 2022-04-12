Dr. Patrick Waring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Waring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Waring, MD is a Registered Nurse in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane Univ School Of Medicine.
Dr. Waring works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Intervention Center701 Metairie Rd Ste 2A310, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (985) 299-2980Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waring?
Dr. Waring and his staff are very kind and caring. It’s a busy office but the staff always greets you with a smile and is so professional. Dr Waring is a very good doctor and will listen to your concerns. I’d highly recommend to family and friends!
About Dr. Patrick Waring, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346244019
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Waring using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Waring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waring works at
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Waring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.