Dr. Patrick Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ward, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Osu Arthur G James Cancer Hospital and Richard J Solove Research Institute
Locations
OHC Blue Ash4350 Malsbary Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The people that I had contact with were all very courteous. The only complaint I have is that I waited nearly an hour for Dr. Ward to see me.
About Dr. Patrick Ward, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Osu Arthur G James Cancer Hospital and Richard J Solove Research Institute
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.