Dr. Patrick Ward III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ward III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Ward III works at
Locations
1
DOS - North Wilmington3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
2
DOS - Metro4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494
3
Newark1096 Old Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Ward III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023371168
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
