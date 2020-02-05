Overview

Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Viscardi works at The Centre PC in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

